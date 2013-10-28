Buyer beware on purchasing the latest smart phone

A reminder to cell phone buyers - be careful where and how they buy the latest and greatest smart phone.

Tucson News Now was recently told by Marana Police that two men walked right into a northwest side Verizon store and stole four cell phones from the display counter just last week.

Officials are warning that these stolen phones are ending up online, and they want buyers to be aware.

It can be common for customers to come into stores and learn that the phone they have recently purchased is in fact stolen. Officials are warning if it is too good to be true, it probably is.

The best way to protect against buying a stolen phone is to buy it from a reputable dealer.

