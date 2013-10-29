Free winter coats for women & children in need - Tucson News Now

Free winter coats for women & children in need

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
Winter coats, donated by Burlington Coat Factory for YWCA giveaway on Wednesday (Source: YWCA) Winter coats, donated by Burlington Coat Factory for YWCA giveaway on Wednesday (Source: YWCA)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

YWCA Tucson will be giving away 500 brand new free coats donated by Burlington Coat Factory on Wednesday, October 30.

YWCA volunteers will hand out the winter coats to needy women and children to help them stay warm this winter. The coats will be available on a first come, first serve basis. No paperwork or application process will be required.   

Organizers ask those who can afford their own coats to please let those in need take part in the event.

The winter coat giveaway will be from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at YWCA, located at 525 N. Bonita on Tucson's west side near I-10 and St. Marys Rd.

For more information, call 520-884-7810.

YWCA is dedicated to empowering women and helping them enter or renter the workforce. Those interested in donating money to YWCA's cause can do so by visiting www.ywcatucson.org.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Marana PD: Vehicle into a building on Ina

    Marana PD: Vehicle into a building on Ina

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:38:40 GMT
    Vehicle in building. (Source: Marana Police Department)Vehicle in building. (Source: Marana Police Department)

    According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident.  No further details have been released.  

    According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident.  No further details have been released.  

  • Afni to hire 50 elite customer inside-sales reps

    Afni to hire 50 elite customer inside-sales reps

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:12:55 GMT

    The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days. 

    The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days. 

  • breaking

    UPDATE: More information released in incident that led to arrest of Tucson officer

    UPDATE: More information released in incident that led to arrest of Tucson officer

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:55:28 GMT
    Michael Sauber (Source: Tucson Police Department)Michael Sauber (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    More information has been released about an alleged domestic violence incident that led to the arrest of a Tucson police officer.

    More information has been released about an alleged domestic violence incident that led to the arrest of a Tucson police officer.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:31:36 GMT
    Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

Powered by Frankly