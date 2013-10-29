Free winter coats for women & children in need

YWCA Tucson will be giving away 500 brand new free coats donated by Burlington Coat Factory on Wednesday, October 30.

YWCA volunteers will hand out the winter coats to needy women and children to help them stay warm this winter. The coats will be available on a first come, first serve basis. No paperwork or application process will be required.

Organizers ask those who can afford their own coats to please let those in need take part in the event.

The winter coat giveaway will be from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at YWCA, located at 525 N. Bonita on Tucson's west side near I-10 and St. Marys Rd.

For more information, call 520-884-7810.



YWCA is dedicated to empowering women and helping them enter or renter the workforce. Those interested in donating money to YWCA's cause can do so by visiting www.ywcatucson.org.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.