Rangers run the table... again

Twitter: @Cooney247

Tucson, AZ - (KOLD) From 1993-1995 the Rincon boys swim team never lost, not once. They went three years without losing a regular season meet, they almost completed a fourth year while winning the 95' title.

Twenty years later first year coach Joe Farmer has seemingly caught lightning in a "pool" once again. Here's the story.

