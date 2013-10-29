Rangers run the table... again

Twitter: @Cooney247
Tucson, AZ - (KOLD) From 1993-1995 the Rincon boys swim team never lost, not once. They went three years without losing a regular season meet, they almost completed a fourth year while winning the 95' title.
Twenty years later first year coach Joe Farmer has seemingly caught lightning in a "pool" once again. Here's the story.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.