Foles family reaction

According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Nick Foles had his best day on a football field Sunday and arguably one of the best single game performances in NFL history after tying the NFL record for 7 TD passes in a game.

I just missed Nick after the game as he boarded his 5 hour flight back to Philadelphia, but I was able to reach his father Larry Foles who was in attendance at today's game in Oakland. Larry offers a great perspective on his son's performance while sitting among some of the NFL's most aggresive fans when it comes to welcoming enemy colors.