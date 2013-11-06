Top Indy Car driver to visit TMC

Pediatric patients at Tucson Medical Center for Children will get a special visit from a top IndyCar driver today.

Professional race car driver Charlie Kimball will make a pit stop and show off his car outside of the hospital today to inspire kids with chronic conditions that they can achieve their dreams.

Kimball was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes in 2007 during a routine doctor's visit. However, the news didn't discourage him from following his passion.

He is the first licensed driver with diabetes in the history of INDYCAR to qualify for and compete in the Indianapolis 500.

Kimball will meet the public outside of TMC for Children located at 5301 E. Grant Road at 10 a.m. He'll then visit the pediatric patients inside the hospital at 10:30 a.m. and then speak to students at Wright Elementary School at 1 p.m.

