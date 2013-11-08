WOD for Warriors event to honor vets

More than 150 gyms across the United States, including here in Tucson, will participate in "Armistice – A Veterans Day Salute" during Veterans Day weekend with a WOD for Warriors CrossFit fitness tribute workout.

The event is organized by Team Red White and Blue, an organization dedicated to helping service men and women strengthen the country's connection between civilians and veterans through exercise.

Team RWB Tucson and CrossFit Northwest Tucson have teamed up to host WOD for Warriors Event on Saturday, November 9 at 9:00 a.m.

Organizers say the goal of the fitness tribute event is to help people remember and observe Veterans Day in a respectful, reflecting, and meaningful way. It's also an opportunity for veterans and the public to interact, so they have a better understanding of each other.

WOD stands for "Work out of the day."

The WOD for Warriors workout includes a few 100-meter sprints, sit-ups and air squats, box jumps, and reflection time.

You don't have to be a veteran, Team RWB member, or gym member to participate in this event.

CrossFit NorthWest Tucson is located at 6800 N. Camino Martin #106 located near Ina and I-10.

Registration is free. However, there's an option to make a donation to the WOD for Warriors program or Team RWB.

To see the full workout and to register for the event, visit http://crossfitnwtucson-eorg.eventbrite.com/

To learn more about Team RWB, visit http://teamrwb.org/.

