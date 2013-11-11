Cards improve playoff chances - Tucson News Now

Cards improve playoff chances

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Carson Palmer threw two touchdown passes and the Arizona Cardinals held on to send the Houston Texans to their franchise-record seventh consecutive loss, 27-24 on Sunday.

The Texans (2-7) were without coach Gary Kubiak, who collapsed on the sidelines against Indianapolis last Sunday night with what was diagnosed as a mini-stroke. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is filling in as interim coach.

Arizona (5-4) scored on the game's first play when John Abraham knocked the ball out of Case Keenum's arm and Matt Shaughnessy returned it 6 yards for a touchdown.

Keenum threw three touchdown passes, two on remarkable catches by Andre Johnson.

J.J. Watt forced two fumbles, recovering both of them for Houston. The second one set up Johnson's 5-yard TD catch that cut the lead to three with 4:34 to play.

