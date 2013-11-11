Street closures for Veterans Day parade

The parade staging area is on West Alameda Street between Granada Avenue and Manning House Way beginning at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed east on W. Alameda St. and turns north on Church Ave. to Sixth St./St. Mary's Rd., heading west on Sixth St./St. Mary's Rd., then turns south on Granada Ave., ending at Franklin St.

Those wishing to attend the parade are encouraged to arrive early in order to avoid traffic detours necessary for the event.

The following roads are closed beginning at 8 a.m., and will remain so until 1 p.m., West Alameda Street between Manning House Way and Church Avenue will be closed. Also, Church Avenue between Pennington Street and Sixth Street/St. Mary's Road will be closed; Sixth Street/St. Mary's Road between Stone Avenue and Granada Avenue will be closed; Franklin Street between Stone Avenue and Church Avenue; and Granada Avenue between Congress Street and Sixth Street/Saint Mary's Road.

Businesses, parking garages and parking lots are open and accessible. There are over 15,000 available parking spaces in the Downtown Tucson. The City State Garage at 498 W.

Congress will be open at no charge for this event and may be accessed from Manning House Way via Congress Street.

Motorists driving in the downtown area may experience traffic delays associated with this event and several road improvement projects so please plan accordingly. The traveling public should use caution when driving, bicycling or walking in these areas. Please watch for event participants, obey all traffic control, and watch for detour signs and personnel providing traffic control.

