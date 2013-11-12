Typhoon damages felt by Tucsonans who grew up there - Tucson News Now

Typhoon damages felt by Tucsonans who grew up there

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The damages from a typhoon that hit the Philippines are being felt here in Tucson, by residents who live in the Old Pueblo now, but grew up in the Philippines.

It is hard enough for those without relatives to see the video coming out of the Philippines, but imagine what it is like for those who grew up there. 

A priest at Tucson's St. Joseph Catholic Church, Father Ricky Ordonez, has family in the Philippines.  He says it has been tough to watch the coverage from thousands of miles away.  Luckily Father Ordonez's family is fine and their homes have suffered minimal damage. 

Father Ordonez is also one of the leaders of the Filipino community in Tucson.  He will be hosting a mass next Wednesday, November 20 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church (near Craycroft and Broadway). Money from the collection during the mass will be donated to the victims of the storm.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.

