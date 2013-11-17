To bowl... or not to bowl - Tucson News Now

To bowl... or not to bowl

Tucson, AZ - (KOLD) Everyone had the Arizona Wildcats rolling over the Washington State Cougars for their seventh win of the year, everyone but the guys in Mike Leach's locker room.

The loss on Saturday opens up the possibility, and I stress possibility, of a 6 win Arizona team not making a bowl game as potentially 10 other Pac-12 teams join the mix.

KOLD Sports Anchor Dave Cooney welcomes Tucsoncitizen.com Sports editor Anthony Gimino and FSN Arizona's Steve Rivera to break down the Cats future.

