7th graders in Sahuarita to learn the basic of CPR today

This morning more than 200 7th graders in Sahuarita will learn what to do if someone close to them suffers a heart attack or stroke. The classes will begin at 7:30 a.m. today.

Green Valley Fire District officials will teach the 7th graders at Anza Trail the basics of CPR, in a program made possible by the Marshall Foundation, who was able to raise $25,000 for this special training.

The firefighters will be teaching the students the basics, and each student will get to take a special kit home with them.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.