Donations of side dishes needed for Salvation Army Thanksgiving

The Salvation Army in Tucson still needs the public's help to make it possible to serve more than 3,000 meals to needy families.

They have enough turkeys, but organizers are still in need of all the side dishes to make their Thanksgiving dinner complete. Those wanting to make a donation can drop them off at the 1000 block of N. Richey Blvd. near Alvernon and Speedway.

Here are some of the sides they are in need of:

Pre-baked frozen pies, canned yams, rolls, instant potatoes, stuffing, canned vegetables, gravy and cranberry sauce.

The Sierra Vista Salvation Army is also in need of sides, and they are also looking for turkey donations as well. Those interested in donating to the Sierra Vista Salvation Army can drop their donations off near Willcox Dr. and Carmichael Ave. in Sierra Vista.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.