Time to 'winterize' Southern Arizona homes

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ

Even though it is not cold enough for pipes to freeze and burst, causing many homeowners a costly bill, it is never too early to start prepping for colder weather.

Exposed pipes can be some of the first casualties of freezing weather; if not covered properly they can burst.  Insulating the pipes outside the home is one of the simplest steps to take to prevent this.

This can be done with towels and duct tape, or foam or rubber sleeve insulations, which can be bought at any hardware store. 

For those homeowners who have not done so already, it is time to winterize other portions of their homes as well, especially that evaporative cooler.

