Sequel to 'Hot Bath an' a Stiff Drink' being filmed at Old Tucson

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The sequel to ‘Hot Bath an' a Stiff Drink' is currently being filmed at Old Tucson Studios and its sister location Mescal.  Principal photography began on November 7, but today Tucson's Mayor Jonathan Rothschild and Councilman Steve Kozachik will be visiting the set around 11:30 a.m. today.

Once Upon a Dream Productions, the production company owned by the film's star Jeffery Patterson, had scouted several locations in New Mexico and in other portions of Arizona before deciding on Old Tucson and Mescal as where they wanted to film the first ‘Hot Bath an' a Stiff Drink'.

"We are very excited to be back at Old Tucson continuing work on the Hot Bath an' a Stiff Drink franchise," stated Patterson in a recent news release. "This project has been a labor of love, and all the wonderful locals, vendors and agencies have made the production on these films an absolute delight."

Filming of the sequel is expected to continue through mid December, with additional filming taking place at Old Tucson's sister location, Mescal. 

For more on the movie please go online to www.hotbathstiffdrink.com

People can watch the filming of Hot Bath An' A Stiff Drink 2 at Old Tucson Studios today, tomorrow, Saturday, Sunday (November  26, 27, 30, and December 1) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.  Admission to Old Tucson is $10.95 for kids, $16.95 for adults.

For more information, call Old Tucson Studios at 883-0100

