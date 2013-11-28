Salvation Army volunteers cooking up Thanksgiving meals - Tucson News Now

Salvation Army volunteers cooking up Thanksgiving meals

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
One of many volunteers helping prepare Thanksgiving dinner, this one is stirring the stuffing. (Source: Maria Hechanova) One of many volunteers helping prepare Thanksgiving dinner, this one is stirring the stuffing. (Source: Maria Hechanova)
Guests lining up for the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving meal at St. Demetrios Church. (Source: Maria Hechanova) Guests lining up for the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving meal at St. Demetrios Church. (Source: Maria Hechanova)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A group of Salvation Army volunteers are in the kitchen this morning cooking up more than 3,000 meals for those in need.

They started at 4 a.m. inside of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church located in Midtown.

Doors open at 10 a.m. The Thanksgiving meals will be served today between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Salvation Army Public Relations Director, Shawn Kroh says they usually start cleaning up between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Volunteers expect to feed between 1,500 – 2,000 people.

An extra 500 Thanksgiving meals will be delivered to those who aren't mobile enough to leave their homes.

St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church is located at 1145 E. Fort Lowell Rd. near Ft. Lowell Rd. and Mountain Avenue.

