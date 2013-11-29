New marketing tactic for toy maker Mattel this holiday season

A major toy company today is launching a new advertising campaign to target Hispanic mothers this holiday season.

It's called ‘Toy Feliz' by Mattel, known for brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher Price. Mattel executives say the toy industry has been fairly sluggish the past couple of years, so they are turning to the Hispanic market.

According to a new report, 86 percent of the Latinas today are in charge of purchasing decisions in the household. That is the reason why Mattel wants to have ads that appeal directly to Hispanic women, with the ultimate goal – to get Latino parents to go to www.toyfeliz.com where they can download coupons to be used at Walmart.

