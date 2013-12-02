Johnson tops the "Pac"

According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - ARIZONA junior guard Nick Johnson has been named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week for play from Nov. 25-Dec. 1, the Conference office announced today.

The Mesa, Ariz., native led the Wildcats to its record-tying fourth NIT Season Tip-Off championship, taking home tournament Most Outstanding Player honors in recognition of his honors. Johnson averaged 17.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game and 3.5 assists per game over the course of the week at Madison Square Garden.

In the 66-62 win over Drexel, the junior guard shot 5-of-12 from the field, including the transition layup that gave Arizona its first lead of the game, and had a team-high four assists along with five rebounds.

Against Duke, Johnson contributed on both sides of the ball, going 4-of-10 from field-goal range and 2-of-6 in three-point field goals while adding two rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Thirteen of his 15 total points came in the second half of the game to secure the 72-66 victory and give UA the tournament championship.

The award is Johnson's first-career weekly honor. It is Arizona's 86th all-time selection, which leads the Conference.