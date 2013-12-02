Sark headed back to LA

Twitter: @Cooney247

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Steve Sarkisian is the new head coach at Southern California, leaving Washington to return to the Trojans.

USC announced Sarkisian's hiring Monday, replacing interim coach Ed Orgeron with yet another assistant coach from Pete Carroll's championship-winning era at the school.

The 39-year-old Sarkisian is a Los Angeles-area native who went 34-29 in five seasons at Washington, rebuilding a decimated program into a bowl contender.

Sarkisian is the permanent replacement for Lane Kiffin, his former co-offensive coordinator at USC under Carroll. Kiffin was fired in late September and replaced by Orgeron, who didn't get the permanent job from athletic director Pat Haden despite going 6-2.

Orgeron resigned Monday. It's unclear who will coach the Trojans in their bowl game later this month, but it could be Sarkisian.