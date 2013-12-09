Chemo buddies head to Disney World together

Bryce and Dorothy at the airport getting ready for their trip to Disney World (Source: Maria Hechanova, Tucson News Now)

Happening today, a little boy and girl diagnosed with leukemia will leave for Disney World – together.

The pair is scheduled to arrive at Tucson International Airport at 6:20 a.m., and their flight leaves at 8:20 a.m.

Five-year-old Bryce and four-year-old Dorothy met about a year ago at the University Medical Center in Tucson, after Dorothy stumbled into Bryce's room during one of his treatment sessions. They instantly became chemo buddies. Both their mothers say their company has helped them during their clinic days, and it looks like the bond between the two is still strong.

Bryce asked the Make a Wish Foundation if he and his friend Dorothy could go to Disney World together.

The two are both in the ‘maintenance' phase of their life-threatening cancer.

