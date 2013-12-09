MILB recognizes Feder

Twitter: @Cooney247

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.—Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner presented Mike Feder and Nancy Martin with Presidential Citations during the Opening Session of the Baseball Winter Meetings™ today at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. These citations are special awards issued by O'Conner to recognize exemplary service on behalf of Minor League Baseball.



Feder has more than two decades of experience working in baseball and was named this year's Pacific Coast League Executive of the Year. He was also the PCL Executive of the Year in 1991 and has been honored with a league executive of the year award in the Midwest League, the Florida State League and twice in the Texas League in his illustrious career. Feder was presented with a 2013 Presidential Citation for his more than 25 years of dedicated service to the game and Minor League Baseball.



Martin recently retired from the Buffalo Bisons after working for the International League club for 25 years. She also served for more than two decades as a Triple-A® representative on the Minor League Baseball Licensing Committee. Martin played an integral role in the development of the program from its modest beginnings of generating a few million dollars in its infancy to one that now annually produces more than $50 million. She was presented with a 2013 Presidential Citation for two decades of service to Minor League Baseball's Licensing Committee and in appreciation of her dedication to Minor League Baseball.