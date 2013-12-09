Fernando Richter charged with assault on corrections officer

About Tucson News Now Tucson News Now is the Internet home for KOLD, the CBS affiliate in Tucson and KMSB, the FOX affiliate in Tucson. On Feb. 1, 2012, Raycom Media, Inc., which owns KOLD and the Belo

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the parents of the 3-year-old girl found wandering the San Tan Valley area Monday morning won't face any charges.

Thousands of patients may be forced to find new doctors and hospital after UnitedHealthcare and Northwest Hospital failed to reach a deal on a news contract.

Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.

Beginning on May 1 it will be illegal to drive with your cell phone in hand in Tucson. Recent numbers show in 2015, 3,477 people were killed in the U.S. in crashes involving distracted drivers.

The new ordinance takes effect in Tucson on May 1 (Source: Tucson News Now).

Pima County Adult Detention Center responded to an aggravated assault early this morning involving a Tucson man in custody on charges of child abuse and imprisonment.





According to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Dep. Tracy Suitt, Fernando Richter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a correctional officer, a class 5 felony, after an altercation with jail staff.

Deputies say the incident began when Richter covered the window of his cell with wet papers. Jail staff directed him to remove the papers and opened the cell door when he refused to comply.





According to authorities, Richter grabbed a corrections officer by his uniform shirt and tried to push his way out of the cell. Corrections officers immediately took control of Richter and placed him in handcuffs.





No corrections officers were injured.