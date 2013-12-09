Fernando Richter charged with assault on corrections officer - Tucson News Now

Fernando Richter charged with assault on corrections officer

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pima County Adult Detention Center responded to an aggravated assault early this morning involving a Tucson man in custody on charges of child abuse and imprisonment. 

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Dep. Tracy Suitt, Fernando Richter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a correctional officer, a class 5 felony, after an altercation with jail staff.
 
Deputies say the incident began when Richter covered the window of his cell with wet papers. Jail staff directed him to remove the papers and opened the cell door when he refused to comply. 

According to authorities, Richter grabbed a corrections officer by his uniform shirt and tried to push his way out of the cell. Corrections officers immediately took control of Richter and placed him in handcuffs. 

No corrections officers were injured. 

Richter and his wife, Sophia, were indicted last week for the abuse and imprisonment of Sophia's 12-, 13-, and 17-year-old daughters.

