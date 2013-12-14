Cats are the dogs - Tucson News Now

Cats are the dogs

Twitter: @Cooney247

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - It's a bit of a rarity, the Cats are the underdogs for the first time all season. Arizona has been favored in each of their first ten games. So on paper at least, things will be different. Vegasinsider.com has Michigan as the 1 pt favorite at the Crisler Center Saturday.

There are a few things at play here. Michigan will come in having seven days to prepare and heal for Arizona. Several key players were wither out early or suffered ailing injuries, so the Wolverines should have their full arsenal ready.

John Belilein will likely install his unconventional 1-3-1 zone defense, which Sean Miller has seen before.  Both guys coached in the Atlantic 10 conference, Beilein at Richmond from 97'-02'.

 

Powered by Frankly