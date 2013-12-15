Cervi's trifecta

Twitter: @Cooney247

LAS VEGAS – Arizona's Sherry Cervi was the model of consistency at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and her performance paid off in a big way. She was recognized for three outstanding achievements; Cervi was crowned the Women's Professional Rodeo Association barrel racing world champion, NFR average champion and Ram Truck Top Gun Award recipient.

Cervi won fifth place in the final go round with a time of 14.15 seconds. The $4,808 check made the hope of placing in all 10 rounds a reality. Her average time on ten runs was an impressive 138.15 seconds. She was awarded a new Dodge Ram truck for winning the most money at the NFR. Cervi's yearly earnings totaled a remarkable $303,317.

"I've had the chance (to win the world title) in past years and messed up," said Cervi. "2010 was a great year but I could've won the average and world title but sat down too early. When I left the first barrel tonight, I kept thinking ride your horse. When I got past the third barrel, I was relieved and full of emotion. This whole year has been a fairytale and that doesn't come around often."

Cervi and her equine counterparts have worked tremendously hard to earn all of her noted accomplishments, and they are well deserved.

"I have only won the average here two times and I wanted it again," added Cervi. "Being consistent definitely plays into my runs each night. The average means a lot to me. I really wanted to finish what I'd started here."

Contestants in the bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping and bull riding along with the Women's Professional Rodeo Associations sanctioned barrel race all competed for a total purse of $6.25 million at this year's Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. On Saturday night, a record breaking 18,242 rodeo fans poured into the Thomas and Mack Center anxious to watch rodeo's Super Bowl action and world champions crowned.