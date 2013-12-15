Cason 'picks' time to shine

Wildcat alum Antoine Cason ('07) recorded the 13th and 14th interceptions of his career in Sunday's win.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jay Feely kicked a 41-yard field goal in overtime, and the Arizona Cardinals edged the Tennessee Titans 37-34 in overtime after blowing a 17-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

Still, the Cardinals (9-5) won their sixth in seven games. With San Francisco and Carolina winning, they remain a game back of both for a NFC wild-card berth.

The Titans scored 17 points in the final 3:12 of regulation to force overtime.

They won the toss and drove to the Cardinals 43 before Antoine Cason intercepted his second pass of the game.

Tennessee (5-9) lost its third straight and eighth in 10 games. The Titans also lost their fifth consecutive home game for the first time since moving to Tennessee in 1997.

The Cardinals scored 21 straight points in the second half, the last when Cason returned his first interception for a TD and a 34-17 lead.