About that Gumbo...

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, LA – The 2013 AdvoCare V100 Bowl will feature the University of Arizona Wildcats taking on the Boston College Eagles in the 38th installment of the bowl, which is set to kick-off at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The match-up will take place at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La. For more game information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.independencebowl.org or call (888) 414-BOWL.



Located at a cultural crossroads where two great American heritages blend, Shreveport-Bossier is equally influenced by the Cajun and Creole traditions of Louisiana and the wide-open, independent spirit of Texas. Fans that are planning to attend the 2013 AdvoCare V100 Bowl are encouraged to take time to explore the region known as "Louisiana's Other Side."



For a complete calendar of things to see and do in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.sbfunguide.com or www.shreveport-bossier.org. A list of hotel discounts for fans attending the Advocare V100 Bowl is available in the "Fan Info" section at http://advocarev100bowl.org.



Here are five essential Shreveport-Bossier experiences that no fan should miss out on while visiting the area:



1. Get a Taste of Louisiana Seafood



Louisiana is known for fresh, delicious seafood and Shreveport-Bossier is no exception. Visit Herby-K's (1833 Pierre Ave., Shreveport) for a legendary Shrimp Buster sandwich, or grab beignets and po-boys at Marilynn's Place (4041 Fern Ave., Shreveport). For fine dining, visit 2John's Steak and Seafood (2151 Airline Dr., Bossier City) or Wine Country Bistro (4801 Line Ave., Shreveport).



2. Hit the Casinos for 24-Hour Riverfront Fun



Shreveport-Bossier City's six riverboat casinos and horseracing track at Harrah's Louisiana Downs lend 24-hour excitement to the region's entertainment offerings. In Shreveport, Sam's Town Hotel & Casino and Eldorado Resort Casino are located along Clyde Fant Parkway in the heart of downtown. Just across the Red River in Bossier City, Horseshoe Casino & Hotel can be found, along with Boomtown Casino & Hotel and DiamondJacks Casino and Resort. The latest addition to Shreveport-Bossier's riverfront gaming scene, Margaritaville Resort Casino, debuted to rave reviews in June. All six casinos offer 24-hour gaming action, a variety of restaurant options and more.



3. Ring in the New Year with Live Louisiana Music



Another well-known element of life in Louisiana is the unique and vibrant culture to be found in nightclubs, bars and other live music venues. For fans looking to hear some of Louisiana's world-famous zydeco, Sam's Town Live (315 Clyde Fant Pkwy., Shreveport) will feature a free concert from zydeco legends Rockin' Dopsie, Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters on New Years Eve, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Harrah's Louisiana Downs (8000 E. Texas St., Bossier City) will offer live entertainment from Miss Used and DJ Love, culminating with a fireworks display at midnight.



4. Shop ‘Til You Drop



One of the most popular shopping destinations in Shreveport-Bossier is The Outlets at Louisiana Boardwalk (540 Boardwalk Blvd., Bossier City), a riverfront lifestyle and shopping center featuring more than 60 retail and outlet shops including a giant Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World. The Louisiana Boardwalk will host the AT&T Parade and Pep Rally, featuring team mascots, cheerleaders and Mardi Gras floats, at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30. Youree Drive in Shreveport is home to multiple shopping centers, popular eateries and more. Line Avenue in Shreveport is a great destination for antiques and boutiques.



5. Family Fun



Traveling with family? Located on the Shreveport riverfront, Sci-Port: Louisiana's Science Center (820 Clyde Fant Pkwy., Shreveport) was recently selected by Parents magazine as one of the "Top 10 Science Centers in the U.S." Now through January 12, 2014, Sci-Port is hosting the traveling exhibit "LEGO Castle Adventure."

