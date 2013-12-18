Current numbers of confirmed flu cases due out today

Flu season is here – and the state health department is expected to release the latest number of confirmed flu cases today.

So far there has been an increase compared to 2012, but Pima County and State Health officials say it is still too early to tell how bad this flu season will be.

The state has confirmed nearly 250 cases across Arizona that is a 170 percent increase from an average year. In Pima County, Health officials say 48 cases have been confirmed that is four times the amount of cases at the same time in 2012.

To put that into perspective, the numbers may seem scary, but officials say this is not an indication that 2013 will be better or worse than any other year. Peak flu season is usually anytime between now and March.

Officials say the best ways to prevent the flu are to get the flu shot, wash hands often, cover a cough and stay home from work or school if sick.

Updated numbers are expected to be released later today.

