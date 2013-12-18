Military retirees could be hit the hardest by new budget bill - Tucson News Now

Military retirees could be hit the hardest by new budget bill

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

If the Senate passes the budget bill as is – some worry it could hurt military retirees.

Military groups like the Veterans of Foreign Wars estimates military retirees could lose up to 20 percent of their cost of living benefits.

For example – an enlisted person could lose about $80,000 by the time they are 62, an officer could lose more. 

Military groups who oppose the proposal say this could ultimately affect military retention and recruitment.  Democratic Senator Carl Levin of Michigan says the military provision could be revisited after the bill is passed.  Levin chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Those for the proposed changes say it is estimated to save the government $6 billion. 

