Can't catch Cordes

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona junior breaststroker Kevin Cordes shattered two American records to lead Team USA to a victory over Team Europe at the 2013 Speedo Duel in the Pool in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday.

After setting a new American record yesterday in the 200 breaststroke, Cordes came back on Saturday to win the 100 meter breaststroke in record fashion. His time of 56.88 broke the previous standard of 57.18 by Mike Alexandrov at the 2010 Short Course World Championships.

The time also moved Cordes up to third place in the world in 2013, behind European textile record holder Fabio Scozzoli (56.49) and multi-Olympic gold medalist Daniel Gyurta (56.79).

Meanwhile, Cordes took third place in the 200 breast yesterday with a time of 2:02.38. The American record time shattered Ed Moses' previous record time of 2:02.92 from 2004.

Cordes now owns four American records as he is also owns the top spot in both the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke events.

In addition to his individual performances in Scotland, Cordes was also part of the winning 400 medley relay team along with the clinching 200 mixed medley relay team. Team USA and Team Europe were tied at the end of the Dual in the Pool, which forced the tiebreaker.

The Speedo Duel in the Pool is a made-for-television event, designed to showcase the sport's most exciting swimmers in a short-course meters format. This year's event was the sixth Duel in the Pool in the history of USA Swimming, with past Duels held in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2011. With the win, the U.S. remains undefeated in the event with perfect 6-0 record in the event's history.

The Speedo Duel in the Pool featured 15 men's and 15 women's events - 13 individual races together with two relays for men and women. Teams were able to enter up to four athletes for each individual event and one team for relays. Each athlete could be entered in up to six events during the meet.

Fans can relive the action as the Duel in the Pool will air on NBC this Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET.