Defying the odds

SEATTLE -- Carson Palmer felt confident in where he needed to go with the throw.

He also knew he was throwing to a wide receiver who hadn't made a reception in the previous 57 minutes.

A perfectly placed throw by Palmer and a juggling catch by Michael Floyd kept the Arizona Cardinals in the playoff hunt for another week with a surprising 17-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Palmer overcame four interceptions to find Floyd on a 31-yard touchdown with 2:13 left, and Arizona won for the seventh time in eight games and snapped the Seahawks' 14-game home win streak.

"It's tough not to get the ball thrown your way until the last play of the game essentially," Palmer said.

The Cardinals were nasty on defense, frustrating Russell Wilson into the first home loss of his professional career and gave Palmer a chance to come through late. Palmer did and now Week 17 has meaning for Arizona.

"An ugly win is a win regardless of how it comes out," Palmer said. "There was a handful of times where the ball really bounced their way today and we were resilient, kept fighting, kept believing and came out and got a win."

Palmer was mistake prone early, throwing three of his four interceptions in the first half. He was twice intercepted in the end zone, including Richard Sherman's second pick of the game early in the fourth quarter.

His winning drive made up for the earlier errors. Palmer led Arizona 75 yards in 10 plays. Floyd had been targeted four times previous without a reception, but beat Byron Maxwell down the sideline and Palmer's throw was on the mark.

The 58-0 beating the Seahawks put on Arizona last season in Seattle is history. The memory now is Arizona handing Seattle its first home loss since Dec. 24, 2011, against San Francisco.