AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for St. Patrick's Day

A man in Tucson learned a valuable lesson about climbing spiked fences while wearing baggy pants, according to a Facebook post.
A man in Tucson learned a valuable lesson about climbing spiked fences while wearing baggy pants, according to a Facebook post.
About Tucson News Now Tucson News Now is the Internet home for KOLD, the CBS affiliate in Tucson and KMSB, the FOX affiliate in Tucson. On Feb. 1, 2012, Raycom Media, Inc., which owns KOLD and the Belo
Learn more about Tucson News Now.
Tucson Police need the the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman. 87-year-old Ramilda Guglielmo has dementia and was last seen near the area of Grant Road and Silverbell Road at 10:30 a.m. Police said she is about 5'2" tall and weighs about 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white top and dark pants. If you have seen her, call 911.
Tucson Police need the the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman. 87-year-old Ramilda Guglielmo has dementia and was last seen near the area of Grant Road and Silverbell Road at 10:30 a.m. Police said she is about 5'2" tall and weighs about 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white top and dark pants. If you have seen her, call 911.
A man is fighting for his life and a person is facing serious charges after a bicyclist was hit on the south side of Tucson Saturday night, authorities said.
A man is fighting for his life and a person is facing serious charges after a bicyclist was hit on the south side of Tucson Saturday night, authorities said.
FCC rules require broadcast stations to make sure that complaints about closed captioning can be easily made, and addressed in a timely manner. Station point of contact information for immediate concerns
FCC rules require broadcast stations to make sure that complaints about closed captioning can be easily made, and addressed in a timely manner. Station point of contact information for immediate concerns
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised $3,500 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised $3,500 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.
UA beats the Huskies 5-2 and head coach Mike Candrea is the fastest coach in NCAA history, in any sport, in any division, to 1,500 career wins.
UA beats the Huskies 5-2 and head coach Mike Candrea is the fastest coach in NCAA history, in any sport, in any division, to 1,500 career wins.
Our David Kelly is joined by various local and national analyst throughout the year to dissect Arizona Athletics.
Our David Kelly is joined by various local and national analyst throughout the year to dissect Arizona Athletics.
#6th ranked Arizona dropped the final game of a three-game series at Oregon State, falling to the #2 Beavers 11-5.
#6th ranked Arizona dropped the final game of a three-game series at Oregon State, falling to the #2 Beavers 11-5.
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.
The prosthetics help the dog enjoy everyday things, like walks outside.
The prosthetics help the dog enjoy everyday things, like walks outside.
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.