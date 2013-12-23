AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for St. Patrick's Day

FCC rules require broadcast stations to make sure that complaints about closed captioning can be easily made, and addressed in a timely manner. Station point of contact information for immediate concerns

A man is fighting for his life and a person is facing serious charges after a bicyclist was hit on the south side of Tucson Saturday night, authorities said.

Tucson Police need the the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman. 87-year-old Ramilda Guglielmo has dementia and was last seen near the area of Grant Road and Silverbell Road at 10:30 a.m. Police said she is about 5'2" tall and weighs about 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white top and dark pants. If you have seen her, call 911.

Tucson Police need help searching for missing woman with dementia

A man in Tucson learned a valuable lesson about climbing spiked fences while wearing baggy pants, according to a Facebook post.

AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services from 6 p.m. Friday, March 17 to 6 a.m. Saturday, March 18.

Tipsy Tow is available to everyone; you do not have to be a member of AAA to use the service.

How Tipsy Tow works:

Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) between the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. deadline; state that a "tipsy tow" is needed, then provide the driver's name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

Tipsy tow provides a free, 10-mile tow and ride home for those unable to make it on their own, and who do not have a designated driver. Mileage beyond the 10-mile limit is charged to the motorist at a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance.

For more information on the Tipsy Tow service please visit AAA.com/TipsyTow.

