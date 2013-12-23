AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for Christmas, New Year's Eve

A cross guarding working for the Marana Unified School District has been caught with child pornography, authorities said.
A Tucson hair stylist has been convicted of gambling away the life savings of an elderly woman with dementia.
The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the man who died from his injuries after a crash involving his motorcycle and another on Dec. 2.
Don't worry, those you snooze will not be notified.
The postal inspection service is offering up a pretty hefty reward after a package was stolen from a Tucson woman's doorstep. This wasn't a Christmas present, it was something much more precious, a father's ashes.
The Pecos League team shared the announcement earlier in the month of December and Commissioner Andrew Dunn made it official at an event Friday, December 15 in Tucson.
Nikita Kucherov scored to remain tied for the NHL goals lead and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night for their season-high sixth straight victory.
According to reports, roommates and teammates of former UA Wildcats football player Orlando Bradford knew about several domestic violence incidents but did not report the abuse.
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's Office
The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
