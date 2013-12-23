AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for Christmas, New Year's Eve

The postal inspection service is offering up a pretty hefty reward after a package was stolen from a Tucson woman's doorstep. This wasn't a Christmas present, it was something much more precious, a father's ashes.

Don't worry, those you snooze will not be notified.

Facebook makes it easier to ignore those annoying friends with 'Snooze'

The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the man who died from his injuries after a crash involving his motorcycle and another on Dec. 2.

A Tucson hair stylist has been convicted of gambling away the life savings of an elderly woman with dementia.

A cross guarding working for the Marana Unified School District has been caught with child pornography, authorities said.

The end of the year is luring more Americans to the roads and skies for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays compared to last year.

According to AAA, more than 107 million Americans will travel between Saturday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

"We’ve seen growth in every major travel holiday this year and that continues for the year-end holidays," said Michelle Donati, spokesperson for AAA Arizona.

To develop an understanding of year-end travel intentions among Arizonans, AAA commissioned a survey that uncovered the following four travel trends:

Over the river and through the woods. More than a third (34 percent) of Arizonans surveyed said they will travel between Saturday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

There’s no place like staying close to home for the holidays. Three out of four respondents (75 percent) planning to travel will stay in Arizona versus leaving the state (25 percent).

All I want for Christmas is to travel with you! Travel over the year-end holidays is most popular among couples (51 percent).

Deck the halls with friends and family. Spending time with family and friends (83 percent) is the most commonly cited reason for year-end trips.

Stay off the naughty list and start 2018 safely with Tipsy Tow:

Christmas service will start 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 and will run through 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25. New Year’s service will start 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 and will run through 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

“The holidays are often celebrated with friends and family toasting to happiness and good health,” Donati said in a recent news release. “If you indulge in too many spirits, please don’t get behind the wheel. Give AAA a call and we’ll get you home safely.”

Tipsy Tow is available to everyone; you do not have to be a member of AAA to use the service.

How Tipsy Tow works:

Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., state that a "tipsy tow" is needed, then provide the driver's name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

Tipsy tow provides a free, 10-mile tow and ride home for those unable to make it on their own, and who do not have a designated driver. Mileage beyond the 10-mile limit is charged to the motorist at a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance.

For more information on the Tipsy Tow service please visit AAA.com/TipsyTow.

