AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for Cinco de Mayo

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Tucson Police Department Sgt. Pete Dugan said Valerie Pastran was arrested on Thursday, May 4. She was booked on one count of child abuse.
One man has died following a serious motorcycle crash at South Campbell Avenue and East Benson Highway.
A major road project is leading to a major problem on Tucson's northwest side.
Arizona sophomore center Chance Comanche won't return to the Wildcats and will enter the NBA draft.
The Wildcats limp home to start a four-game homestand having lost six straight Pac-12 Conference game.
The Pima Community College men’s and women’s track & field took second and third place at the Region I Championships.
Rio Rico distance runner Allie Schadler has a chance to finish her prep career with 14 state championships.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
Tanner ran away last Sunday after the car Lauren was driving was involved in a rollover accident on 485 near Mallard Creek Road.
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Police reports show someone shot into a home on the 1300 block of Old State Road 65 in Princeton.
