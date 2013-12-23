AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for Labor Day

A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.
Each week, KOLD News 13 viewers help select the top high school football play of the week.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said two men have been shot at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Camino de la Tierra.
Three pilots have landed on the wrong runway over the course of a year at Tucson International Airport and those incidents could have proven deadly.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Former University of Arizona men's basketball coach Lute Olson will be honored for his significant contribution to the U of A and the Tucson community with a statue, according to a statement from Director of Athletics Dave Heeke on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
Zona Volleyball Club's 17-1 team went undefeated in winning their division at USA Volleyball's Girls Junior National Championships.
Twenty-fourth ranked Arizona Volleyball went 2-1 at the LUV Invitational.
Each week, KOLD News 13 viewers help select the top high school football play of the week.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.
President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.
A close family friend allegedly abducted the girl, strangled her and threw her off a bridge.
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.