AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for Memorial Day

Through a public records request with the Tucson City Court system, Tucson News Now has learned that those individuals owe the city a combined $204,906.40 in unpaid parking tickets.

Three bear sightings in less than a week on Mount Lemmon have prompted a bear warning to hikers and campers.

A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.

Couple drives with passed out man on car trunk for over 10 miles

Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.

A multiple-vehicle accident near Tucson Monday afternoon closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services from 6 p.m. Monday, May 29 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Tipsy Tow is available to everyone; you do not have to be a member of AAA to use the service.

How Tipsy Tow works:

Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) between the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. deadline; state that a "tipsy tow" is needed, then provide the driver's name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

Tipsy tow provides a free, 10-mile tow and ride home for those unable to make it on their own, and who do not have a designated driver. Mileage beyond the 10-mile limit is charged to the motorist at a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance.

For more information on the Tipsy Tow service please visit AAA.com/TipsyTow.

