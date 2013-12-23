AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for Memorial Day - Tucson News Now

AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for Memorial Day

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AAA Arizona) (Source: AAA Arizona)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services from 6 p.m. Monday, May 29 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Tipsy Tow is available to everyone; you do not have to be a member of AAA to use the service.

How Tipsy Tow works:
Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) between the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. deadline; state that a "tipsy tow" is needed, then provide the driver's name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

Tipsy tow provides a free, 10-mile tow and ride home for those unable to make it on their own, and who do not have a designated driver. Mileage beyond the 10-mile limit is charged to the motorist at a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance.

For more information on the Tipsy Tow service please visit AAA.com/TipsyTow.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Students banned from graduation after 'dangerous' prank

    Students banned from graduation after 'dangerous' prank

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:10 AM EDT2017-05-23 12:10:44 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:10 AM EDT2017-05-23 12:10:44 GMT

    The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.

    The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.

  • NETFLIX: What's coming, going in June

    NETFLIX: What's coming, going in June

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-05-23 17:15:36 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-05-23 18:45:28 GMT

    Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s. 

    Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s. 

  • Couple drives with passed out man on car trunk for over 10 miles

    Couple drives with passed out man on car trunk for over 10 miles

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:44 AM EDT2017-05-23 11:44:40 GMT
    (SOURCE: Facebook)(SOURCE: Facebook)

    A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate. 

    A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly