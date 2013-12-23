AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for Cinco de Mayo - Tucson News Now

AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for Cinco de Mayo

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AAA Arizona) (Source: AAA Arizona)

  • Most ReadMost ReadMore>>

  • Well known CBP officer killed in I-19 crash

    Well known CBP officer killed in I-19 crash

    Saturday, May 6 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-05-06 19:30:30 GMT
    Source: Robert Fierros @NogalesPD_PIOSource: Robert Fierros @NogalesPD_PIO

    A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was killed in a crash in Rio Rico Friday, according to police.

    A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was killed in a crash in Rio Rico Friday, according to police.

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Mulberry Fire southeast of Vail grows to estimated 500 acres

    UPDATE: Mulberry Fire southeast of Vail grows to estimated 500 acres

    Saturday, May 6 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-05-07 02:36:39 GMT

    The Red Cross of Southern Arizona has set up a shelter at the Pima County Fairgrounds. The shelter is available to anyone directly affected by the Mulberry Fire. 

    The Red Cross of Southern Arizona has set up a shelter at the Pima County Fairgrounds. The shelter is available to anyone directly affected by the Mulberry Fire. 

  • Tucson restaurant owner takes food allergy fight personally

    Tucson restaurant owner takes food allergy fight personally

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:00:12 GMT
    Eric Wolf's sons have Celiac Disease (gluten) so he takes food allergy fight personally: "We're going to do it the right way". (Source: Tucson News Now)Eric Wolf's sons have Celiac Disease (gluten) so he takes food allergy fight personally: "We're going to do it the right way". (Source: Tucson News Now)

    "I wanted to have a brand that I could feel good about having my friends and family in," said Eric Wolf, who owns four Smashburger restaurants in the Tucson area. 

    "I wanted to have a brand that I could feel good about having my friends and family in," said Eric Wolf, who owns four Smashburger restaurants in the Tucson area. 

    •   
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services from 6 p.m. Friday, May 5 to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 6.  

Tipsy Tow is available to everyone; you do not have to be a member of AAA to use the service.

How Tipsy Tow works:
Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) between the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. deadline; state that a "tipsy tow" is needed, then provide the driver's name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

Tipsy tow provides a free, 10-mile tow and ride home for those unable to make it on their own, and who do not have a designated driver. Mileage beyond the 10-mile limit is charged to the motorist at a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance.

For more information on the Tipsy Tow service please visit AAA.com/TipsyTow.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly