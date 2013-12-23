AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for Cinco de Mayo

FCC rules require broadcast stations to make sure that complaints about closed captioning can be easily made, and addressed in a timely manner. Station point of contact information for immediate concerns

"I wanted to have a brand that I could feel good about having my friends and family in," said Eric Wolf, who owns four Smashburger restaurants in the Tucson area.

Eric Wolf's sons have Celiac Disease (gluten) so he takes food allergy fight personally: "We're going to do it the right way". (Source: Tucson News Now)

The Red Cross of Southern Arizona has set up a shelter at the Pima County Fairgrounds. The shelter is available to anyone directly affected by the Mulberry Fire.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was killed in a crash in Rio Rico Friday, according to police.

AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services from 6 p.m. Friday, May 5 to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 6.

Tipsy Tow is available to everyone; you do not have to be a member of AAA to use the service.

How Tipsy Tow works:

Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) between the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. deadline; state that a "tipsy tow" is needed, then provide the driver's name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

Tipsy tow provides a free, 10-mile tow and ride home for those unable to make it on their own, and who do not have a designated driver. Mileage beyond the 10-mile limit is charged to the motorist at a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance.

For more information on the Tipsy Tow service please visit AAA.com/TipsyTow.

