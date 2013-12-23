AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for Cinco de Mayo

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was killed in a crash in Rio Rico Friday, according to police.
The Red Cross of Southern Arizona has set up a shelter at the Pima County Fairgrounds. The shelter is available to anyone directly affected by the Mulberry Fire.
"I wanted to have a brand that I could feel good about having my friends and family in," said Eric Wolf, who owns four Smashburger restaurants in the Tucson area.
FCC rules require broadcast stations to make sure that complaints about closed captioning can be easily made, and addressed in a timely manner.
University of Arizona grad Todd Pletcher wins Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming.
Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and drove in five runs, helping Zack Greinke and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Friday night.
Cal Stevenson's two-run home run in the bottom of the 9th ends the Wildcats six-game Pac-12 losing streak.
UCLA is now 3-0 against UA's ace in the last two seasons.
FC Tucson falls in Jon Pearlman's debut as manager.
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.
