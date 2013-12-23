AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for Thanksgiving

The announcement from airport staff on Monday, November 20, follows similar news less than a week earlier for service to Austin, Texas.
"If I was going to die some place, that appreciates veterans, it would be Tucson, Arizona," said Army Veteran Duke Snyder. "They're going to bury me in this desert. I love this place."
Well, this is an interesting site for a Monday morning commute - three African elephants on the side of the road.
Here's what coming to and going from Netflix in December.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 48-year-old Paul David Chavez was booked into the Pima County Jail on the following charges: third-degree burglary, aggravated criminal damage - defacing a school, possession of burglary tools, and resisting arrest.
University administrators are worried they may not get as much money as they would like, thanks to a little-explored provision in the house tax bill.
The high school football season is wrapping up but three teams from southern Arizona are still battling for a shot at a state title.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy has outscored their opponent 156-13 in three state playoff games.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
UA Basketball product Lauri Markkanen scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Phoenix's 113-105 win over Chicago.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
