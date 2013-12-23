AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for Thanksgiving

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 48-year-old Paul David Chavez was booked into the Pima County Jail on the following charges: third-degree burglary, aggravated criminal damage - defacing a school, possession of burglary tools, and resisting arrest.

Here's what coming to and going from Netflix in December.

Well, this is an interesting site for a Monday morning commute - three African elephants on the side of the road.

Well, this is an interesting site for a Monday morning commute - three African elephants on the side of the road. (Sourve: Tracy Beavers)

"If I was going to die some place, that appreciates veterans, it would be Tucson, Arizona," said Army Veteran Duke Snyder. "They're going to bury me in this desert. I love this place."

The announcement from airport staff on Monday, November 20, follows similar news less than a week earlier for service to Austin, Texas.

AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services for Halloween, from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23

Tipsy Tow is available to everyone; you do not have to be a member of AAA to use the service.

How Tipsy Tow works:

Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., state that a "tipsy tow" is needed, then provide the driver's name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

Tipsy tow provides a free, 10-mile tow and ride home for those unable to make it on their own, and who do not have a designated driver. Mileage beyond the 10-mile limit is charged to the motorist at a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance.

For more information on the Tipsy Tow service please visit AAA.com/TipsyTow.

