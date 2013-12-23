AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for the 4th of July

Flames ripped through the Heuser’s home on Saturday evening and now the family is speaking out to warn others about the dangers of how it may have started.
Northwest Fire District crews responded to an overnight fire on the northwest side of Tucson that caused major damage to a restaurant early Sunday morning.
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.
Police have made an arrest of a homicide suspect after investigating the scene on the east side of Tucson, and have identified the man killed.
The New England Patriot experienced the sport of sumo during his visit to Tokyo, one of the stops on the "2017 Tom Brady Asia Tour Powered by Under Armour." He didn't have much luck.
Georganne Moline ran the fastest 400-meter hurdles race that she’d ever run on Sunday and finished 5th.
Liz Patterson is on the U.S. National Track team headed to the World Championships in London.
Daniel Descalso lined a run-scoring single in the 11th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks extended the best start in franchise history with a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
UA's Georganne Moline and CDO's Jaide Stepter will both have a shot Sunday to make the United States team for the London World Championships.
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.
The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
