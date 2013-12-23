AAA Arizona offers Tipsy Tow for the 4th of July

Police have made an arrest of a homicide suspect after investigating the scene on the east side of Tucson, and have identified the man killed.

An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.

Northwest Fire District crews responded to an overnight fire on the northwest side of Tucson that caused major damage to a restaurant early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the father of a missing Southern California boy had become a flight risk when he was arrested on a murder charge last week in Las Vegas.

Flames ripped through the Heuser’s home on Saturday evening and now the family is speaking out to warn others about the dangers of how it may have started. The fire broke out just before 430 on Saturday on 28th Street near Wilmot in Tucson.

Investigators have not released a cause of the fire, but they believe rags with linseed oil were a factor.

AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services for the 4th of July, from 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Tipsy Tow is available to everyone; you do not have to be a member of AAA to use the service.

How Tipsy Tow works:

Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., state that a "tipsy tow" is needed, then provide the driver's name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

Tipsy tow provides a free, 10-mile tow and ride home for those unable to make it on their own, and who do not have a designated driver. Mileage beyond the 10-mile limit is charged to the motorist at a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance.

For more information on the Tipsy Tow service please visit AAA.com/TipsyTow.

