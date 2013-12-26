After Christmas holiday sales start today

The presents have been opened, but the shopping is not over. It's time for the after Christmas holiday sales.

Retailers are now in a rush to get rid of that leftover holiday stock. Some are opening up their doors early today in anticipation of shoppers. Many of those shoppers are wondering what kind of deep discounts they can find – for one – holiday decorations and two – clothing.

According to www.dealnews.com, prices are expected to be slashed up to 70 percent off. Why? It all goes back to Thanksgiving, since it fell later this year, it cut shopping time and many stores have been reporting low sales. So retailers are doing whatever they can to entice shoppers.

The only downside to these holiday sales - there may not be as big a selection to choose from.

