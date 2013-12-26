Kevin Jeanes

I was born and raised in Naperville, IL and grew up outside of Chicago until I moved a few hours south to attend Eastern Illinois University. I've always loved science and weather, but never thought I would make a career out of it until I got to college. I fell into a couple of amazing programs with a great mentor, where I was able to start forecasting and presenting the weather as a teenager. I worked at an EMMY award winning station (WEIU-TV) for four years in Charleston, IL; where I was nationally recognized three consecutive years at the NAB conference in Las Vegas. I obtained my NWA meteorology seal of approval in 2011.

From there I went on to work at WWBT in Richmond, VA for three-and-a-half years. I worked with an excellent staff, and really enjoyed my time on the East Coast. It's been incredible to have the opportunity to live and experience different parts of the country, and the different weather each area has to offer.