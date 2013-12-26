Help wanted

Twitter: @Cooney247

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - After beating the Seattle Seahawks last week in their own backyard as double digit underdogs, Bruce Arians said frankly, "This one really defied the odds." Well Bruce, the odds are stacked against you once again, like... big time.

The Cardinals host the San Francisco 49ers as a 1.5-point home underdog, and will need a win and the Saints to lose at home to Tampa Bay.

Arizona did the unthinkable last Sunday, going into Seattle to beat the Seahawks in their own building as an 8-point underdog. The Cardinals' defense held Seattle to just 10 points and was able to overcome four interceptions from Carson Palmer to win the game 17-10 to keep their playoff hopes alive for one more week.

The Arizona Cardinals know that they could go 11-5 and miss the playoffs. They'd have a legitimate argument against the NFL's current division-favored postseason seeding if that happened, especially considering that they've been one of the league's hottest teams over the last two months.