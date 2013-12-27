Southern AZ VA encouraging more veterans to sign up - Tucson News Now

Southern AZ VA encouraging more veterans to sign up

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care Hospital hopes more veterans sign up for medical benefits in the New Year.

The VA here in Tucson already serves more than 170,000 veterans in eight counties across Southern Arizona and one county in western New Mexico; but it wants to serve more.

A spokesperson with the VA states that they hope more veterans enroll with them in 2014.  They are actively encouraging vets to come to the campus and sign up. 

According to a Southern Arizona VA spokesperson Pepe Mendoza all veterans need to do is bring their DD214 and sign up.  The sooner the better, states Mendoza.  Even if there is no immediate need for benefits, signing up as soon as they are discharged from the military assures the veterans they will get the medical care they need. 

Sign up can be done at Building 69 at the VA near Sixth Ave. and Ajo Way. 

