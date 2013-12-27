Nighthawks play the Holiday

Tucson, AZ —The Ironwood Ridge High School Marching Band (Nighthawk Vanguard) is headed to the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. The students will perform in the halftime show with 1500 other band students from across the country on December 30. Before the game, the students will march in the Big Bay Balloon Parade before a crowd of more than 100,000 spectators.

Band Director Mark Hodge said, "Being around other band kids, playing music for a huge crowd will be an experience our students will never forget."

The IRHS Nighthawk Vanguard recently came in 8th place in Division II at the Arizona State Marching Band Championship in Glendale. Forty-six other high school bands were in the running"

Hodge said, "Our kids really work hard, and this is a nice reward to end the season." The students will return to Ironwood Ridge High School at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31.