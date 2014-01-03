The new place to kick it

Twitter: @Cooney247

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Tucson Soccer Academy president Ted Schmidt spoke for about twenty minutes in front of what used to be a tool shed and what is now a newly refurbished soccer facility to explain the story behind the Ann Kathryn Schmidt Kickin' It Clubhouse, it was worth every minute.

The beautifully renovated building is named for Ann Kathryn Schmidt, a popular soccer mom through the years. Schmidt passed away from breast cancer on January 3, 2011. She was the longtime and beloved wife of Ted Schmidt.

The clubhouse is a one stop shop for the Tucson Soccer Academy players. It houses a kitchen, fitness equipment, computers, and a lounging area to review game are just a few of the ammenities.