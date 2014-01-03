Carey gets NFL grade back - Tucson News Now

Carey gets NFL grade back

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - After witnessing what Ka'Deem Carey has been able to do on football fields throughout Tucson for the past 7 years, I think we saw him play his last game for the Wildcats on December 31st in Shreveport.

According to Yahoo Sports reporter Rand Getlin, Carey received his draft report from the NFL advisory board and Getlin is reporting the 2-time consensus All-American is leaning toward the NFL after getting a 2nd round grade. I'll go a little further by saying it's just a formality until Ka'Deem sends his Dear John letter to the UA.

After getting snubbed at the Doak Walker award ceremony and being left off the Heisman invitation list, Carey may have the last laugh over the list of the other potential RB draftees.

Getlin also stated that there are some teams out there that feel Ka'Deem has first round potential.

Here is the LINK to Getlin's posts and further insight from AZDesertSwarm.com.

