Brees wins Westlake war

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Shayne Graham, signed by the Saints just over two weeks ago, kicked a 32-yard field goal on the final play Saturday night to give New Orleans its first road playoff victory, 26-24 over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Graham's fourth field goal sent the Saints (12-5) to Seattle for next Saturday's divisional playoff game against the NFC's top seed. The Seahawks routed the Saints 34-7 during the season.

Drew Brees threw for a touchdown, Mark Ingram rushed for 97 yards and another score, and the Saints' defense slowed Chip Kelly's up-tempo offense just enough. New Orleans had been 0-5 in postseason games outside of the Big Easy since entering the league in 1967.

Philadelphia wound up 10-7 in Kelly's first year as coach. He guided them from worst to first in the NFC East, but they were only 4-5 at home.