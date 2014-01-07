Pima County to decide the fate of speed cameras

Tucsonans will soon learn the fate of the speed cameras around the city - will they stay or go?

The county's contract with American Traffic Solutions expired on Sunday night. An official with Pima County told Tucson News Now that the cameras were not the ‘cash cow' the county thought they would be.

Some money was made on the cameras, according to county officials, but not enough to offset the grief from the public.

Pima County will be holding a board meeting at 9 a.m. today to discuss the fate of the cameras, though there is already word that the speed enforcement program and cameras will not be renewed.

There are ten cameras located around Tucson, they will flash if vehicles are speeding near them, but drivers will not be getting a ticket.

Stay with Tucson News Now both on air and online for updates on the cameras as they come in.

Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.