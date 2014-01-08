CHICAGO (AP) - Taj Gibson had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Phoenix Suns 92-87 on Tuesday night in their first game after parting with Luol Deng in a trade.

Joakim Noah added 14 points and 16 rebounds, helping the Bulls to their sixth win in eight games. D.J. Augustin and Jimmy Butler each scored 13. Tony Snell added 12 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers during an 8-0 run early in the fourth quarter that extended the lead to 13.

Chicago dealt Deng to Cleveland late Monday night after the two-time All-Star turned down a proposed contract extension, a move that hurts in the short term but gives the Bulls flexibility to add to their roster down the road.