Flames extinguished

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Thomas Greiss stopped 27 shots, Lauri Korpikoski had a goal and two assists, and the Phoenix Coyotes rolled to a 6-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Coming off a disappointing loss to Philadelphia, Phoenix took control of what was a tight-checking game with three goals in the second period.

Unlike Saturday, when they blew a pair of two-goal leads, the Coyotes kept pushing behind Greiss' second career shutout to win in regulation for the first time since beating the Islanders on Dec. 12.

Mikkel Boedker, Shane Doan, Martin Hanzal and Michael Stone each had a goal and an assist for Phoenix. Rob Klinkhammer also scored, and Mike Ribeiro and Radim Vrbata each had two assists.

Reto Berra allowed at least five goals for the third time this season, and the Flames were shut out for the fourth time in six games. Calgary has lost nine of 11.