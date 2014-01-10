Bledsoe eyes return

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe has undergone surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The Suns say Friday's surgery by team doctor Thomas Carter was successful. No timetable was given for Bledsoe's return but the team said in a news release that he "will pursue a possible return to action during the second half" of the season.

Bledsoe was having the finest season of his career after being acquired by the Suns from the Los Angeles Clippers in the offseason, averaging 18 points and 5.8 assists per game.

He and Goran Dragic formed the double-point guard backcourt that had been the catalyst of the Suns' surprising start to the season.