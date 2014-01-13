Final panel discussion on AZ 'Stand your ground' law

Today marks the last of three panel discussions on Arizona's Stand your Ground Law.

The discussion will be held on Tucson's northwest side, at the Mountain Vista Unitarian Universalist Congregation, (3601 W. Cromwell Drive, near Thornydale and Magee) from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Previous panels took place in November and December with state lawmakers and law enforcement. The last panel, happening today is with community leaders.

These panels are all in an effort to educate the community about the state's Stand your Ground Law, as well as to build relationships to help alleviate confusion and fear.

This evening's panel is free and open to the public.

